BASSETERRE, St. Kitts -– Efforts by the Royal Saint Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) to locate David Lake, an 81-year-old missing person.

Lake was last seen in a grey shirt walking in the southern section of Conaree at about 5 p.m. on August 16. Officers of the RSCNPR Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are particularly concerned about the well-being of Mr. Lake during this storm-prone period.

To date, a number of searches have been conducted by RSCNPF, with members of the community assisting in some instances. The police have also been exploring several other options available to them with the hopes of finding Mr. Lake.

An appeal is being made to the public to be on the lookout for Lake or to come forward with any information that they may have regarding his whereabouts. Persons can contact the CID at 465-2241, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707.