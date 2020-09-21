BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — As St. Kitts and Nevis prepares to reopen its borders, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has called for every citizen and resident to render national service in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and renewed threats that will be faced after the borders are re-opened to visitors and returning nationals.

During his address to the nation on during the Federation’s 37th Independence anniversary celebration, Dr. Harris noted that the government will continue to “revise and implement the best policies and protocols and to deploy maximum resources where needed and where considered most effective.”

“It is ultimately our individual actions that have and will have the greatest effect on curbing and containing any future cases of COVID-19,” he said.

Prime Minister Harris stated that although for the most part the restrictions have been eased, there is still a need for them.

“We are mindful that we prepare not for the present, but for the future,” said Dr. Harris. “Wearing masks, washing hands, sanitization, and physical distancing [are essential]. They must become a second nature to all our people. In so doing, we must prepare and protect ourselves and contain the eventuality of cases when our borders re-open.”