BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Civil Aviation Division in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Department of Information Technology has announced the launch of its new website and reporting system.

This is in keeping with the requirements and recommended practices of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the governing body for civil aviation globally. As a signatory to the Chicago Convention that speaks to Civil Aviation Security, Saint Kitts and Nevis is mandated to safeguard the aerodrome, passengers, crew, and ground personnel in all matters related to civil aviation from acts of unlawful interference.

The main objective of this website is to provide a medium where anyone can make reports or provide feedback regarding any occurrence and/or experience while arriving at or departing from any of the two airports within the Federation, namely: the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport and the Vance Amory International Airport. Provisions will be made for reporting persons to remain anonymous, but will include an option for those who wish to be identified.

Remarking on this initiative, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation, Honourable Mark Brantley, said “Covid-19 has taught us the importance of conducting operations online. I am pleased that this website provides a new avenue for our stakeholders to interact with the Civil Aviation Division. As Covid-19 has propelled the world into an advanced technological era, the launch of this website comes at a very crucial time.”

The website will also be equipped with pertinent information geared towards sensitizing and educating residents and visitors, including Travel Tips, Safety Rules, Aviation Legislation, FAQs and COVID-19 Guidelines. Created with a user-friendly experience in mind, visitors to the site can not only report but also access information about the functions and duties of the Civil Aviation Division.

Further information and to view our website, visit www.civilaviation.kn.