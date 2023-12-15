Civil Servants And Pensioners To Receive A Salary Increase Effective January 2024

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has unveiled a landmark increase in salaries for all civil servants and pensioners, marking a significant step towards acknowledging their dedication and hard work toward nation-building.

The Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, during his 2024 Budget Address in the National Assembly on December 13, indicated that effective January 1, 2024, all civil servants and pensioners will receive a general salary increase of eight percent (8%).

“Madame Speaker, today, I am thrilled to share some other great news with our civil servants. Many of our workers in the Public Service continue to work hard to enable the government to deliver quality services to the public. Their dedication is commendable and their commitment to their duties has not gone unnoticed,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew.

In a gesture of goodwill and appreciation, the Prime Minister also announced a special Christmas bonus. On December 21, 2023, all civil servants, government auxiliary employees (GAEs), pensioners, and STEP workers will receive a 50 percent salary bonus. Dr. Drew said that this generous initiative is designed to alleviate the inflationary pressures faced by these valued members of society, ensuring that the new pension arrangements do not result in reduced income.

“We are cognizant of the fact that they are also affected by the inflationary pressures which can result in hardship and a deterioration of their living standards,” Dr. Drew added, highlighting the government’s commitment to the well-being of its employees. “We hope that this increase will positively impact your attitude, commitment to professionalism, and productivity.”

Dr. Drew said that this move underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to uplifting and supporting the dedicated workforce, adding that it stands as a testament to the government’s efforts in enhancing the quality of life for those who have relentlessly served our nation. “We, the government of St. Kitts and Nevis are steadfast in our pursuit of building a sustainable island state, powered by a robust and inspired civil service,” Prime Minister Drew added.