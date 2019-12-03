At least 208 people in Iran were killed since protests broke out last month over the government’s decision to raise fuel prices, Amnesty International said Monday.

“This shocking death toll displays the Iranian authorities’ shameful disregard for human life,” said Philip Luther, research and advocacy director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International.

He called on the international community to help ensure accountability, saying: “Those responsible for this bloody clampdown on demonstrations must be held accountable for their actions.”

He said that Iranian authorities are unwilling to carry out “independent, impartial and effective investigations” about the acts against protesters.

The organization stressed that Shahriar city of Tehran province is one of the cities with the highest death tolls.

According to the organization, the death toll might be higher and families of victims were threatened against speaking to the media, and were precluded to hold funeral ceremonies.

“Extensive video footage verified and analysed by Amnesty International’s Digital Verification Corps shows security forces shooting at unarmed protesters,” it said.

Iran considers incredible the statistics of international organizations on those killed in the recent incidents.

Demonstrations broke out across Iran on Nov. 15 after the government imposed petrol rationing and raised fuel prices by at least 50%.

At least 100 banks and dozens of shops have been set ablaze during the protests, the semi-official Mehr news agency said, quoting security officials.

Although there are no official figures, Fars news agency said more than 1,000 protesters have been arrested.