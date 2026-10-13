Claxton Crowned Player of the Series

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Kittitian all-rounder Jahzara Claxton has been officially named Player of the Series after helping the West Indies Women sweep Zimbabwe 3–0 in their T20I series.

The 20-year-old delivered a series of important performances with both bat and ball as the West Indies won all three matches by eight wickets.

Claxton began the series in style on October 3, taking 2/16 before scoring an unbeaten 31 to guide the West Indies to victory in the opening match. Her all-round performance earned her the Player of the Match award. She was even more effective with the ball in the second T20I, taking 3/14 as Zimbabwe were restricted to 106 for seven. The West Indies raced to victory in just 9.1 overs to take an unassailable 2–0 lead.

With the series already secured, Claxton produced another valuable contribution in the final match on Wednesday, scoring 38 runs and taking 2/35 as the West Indies successfully chased Zimbabwe’s 142 for six. The visitors reached 143 for two to complete the eight-wicket victory and a 3–0 series sweep.

Claxton finished the three-match series with 73 runs and seven wickets, earning her the Player of the Series award, and further enhancing her growing reputation on the international stage. Her achievement is another proud moment for St. Kitts and Nevis, as the young Kittitian continues to make a significant impact in West Indies cricket.