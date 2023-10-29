Claxton stars as Westi Indies A complete series win

- Advertisement -

Seventeen-year-old Jahzara Claxton starred as West Indies A completed a 2-1 series win over Pakistan A on Sunday.

Claxton picked up 4 wickets for 19 as the regional side limited their Pakistan counterparts to 163 all out in 44.4 over

West Indies Women A chased down the target in 44.5 overs to win the third and final match against Pakistan Women A at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore by three wickets and take the one-day series 2-1.

Claxton the pick of the bowlers for the touring side was adjudged player of the match.

West Indies Women A captain Rashada Williams was declared player of the series after making 111 runs across the three matches.

The two teams will now partake in a T20 tri-series involving Thailand Women’s Emerging Team as the third side, set to commence on 3 November at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.