Cleaning And Maintenance Of Median Barriers In St. Lucia

- Advertisement -

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport wishes to inform the public that cleaning and maintenance of the median barriers on the dual carriageway (between the Vigie and Choc roundabouts) has been scheduled for Saturday, February 17th and Sunday, February 18th, 2024, between the hours of 7:00am and 6:00pm.

During the execution of the maintenance works, the inner (right side) lanes (north and southbound) will be closed to vehicular traffic.

Motorists and commuters should expect delays and are urged to utilize alternative routes where available.