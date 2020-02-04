A ban on sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles will be brought forward to 2035, under plans outlined as the Prime Minister launches key UN climate talks in the UK.

Boris Johnson is launching the COP26 talks, to take place in November in the UK, with a speech setting out Britain’s stall as a leader on tackling climate change.

He will urge other countries to follow the UK’s lead in setting targets to cut their emissions to net zero – with major cuts to greenhouse gases and any remaining pollution offset by measures such as planting trees.

As part of the UK’s moves to meet its legal goal to reach net zero by 2050, the Government will consult on bringing forward a planned ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles from 2040 to 2035 – and earlier if feasible.

The ban, which Government advisers the Committee on Climate Change have called for by as early as 2030, will also include hybrid vehicles for the first time.

At an event attended by Sir David Attenborough, Mr Johnson will call for international efforts to reach net zero as early as possible through investment in cleaner technology and protection of natural habitat – which will also help reverse losses in wildlife.

Mr Johnson said: “Hosting COP26 is an important opportunity for the UK and nations across the globe to step up in the fight against climate change.

“As we set out our plans to hit our ambitious 2050 net zero target across this year, so we shall urge others to join us in pledging net zero emissions.

“There can be no greater responsibility than protecting our planet, and no mission that a Global Britain is prouder to serve

“2020 must be the year we turn the tide on global warming- it will be the year when we choose a cleaner, greener future for all.”

The event on Tuesday will also kick off a year of climate action across the UK, the Government said.

The UN climate talks in November are the most important since the Paris Agreement to curb global warming was secured in 2015.