Fifty-five-year-old Clive Edwards of Taylors Village was found guilty of murder by a unanimous verdict Wednesday in the March 10, 2017 stabbing death of 54-year-old Ashton Christopher.

On March 10, 2017, an altercation broke out between the two individuals at a bar in Taylors Village resulting in Mr. Christopher receiving a fatal stab wound to the right side of his chest. On his way to JNF Hospital, Christopher succumbed to his injuries. Edwards was taken into police custody and charged.

Edwards is remanded at Her Majesty’s Prison awaiting sentencing.