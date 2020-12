BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Ministry of Sustainable Development which includes the Department of Statistics, Lands and Surveys and Physical Planning, as well as the Building Board will be closed to the general public from 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, to facilitate the Ministry’s end of year staff social.

Normal operations will resume at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 24.

Officials at the Ministry of Sustainable Development apologize for any inconvenience.