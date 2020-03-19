Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Hazel Laws said that protecting citizens and residents against any incidences of the COVID-19 in St. Kitts and Nevis requires an all-hands-on-deck approach while speaking at a town hall meeting in Newtown Ground Primary School on Tuesday.

“The response to this disease requires an all of society and an all of government approach in order for us to be successful,” said CMO Laws. “We must educate you the public about this virus and the best time to do so is now before the outbreak. We must prepare the health system and we must contain this infection. We need to reduce to a minimum the number of individuals that is impacted by this virus.”

Dr. Laws used the occasion to empower residents with information on COVID-19 to help them better protect themselves. She encouraged persons to pay attention to the symptoms which include fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, which are considered the most common. Other symptoms are runny nose, muscle aches and pains, conjunctivitis – redness of the eyes. Individuals who contract the infection may also experience vomiting and diarrhoea.

Individuals were also given tips on practicing proper hand hygiene.

“Washing your hands regularly is the best defence against this virus especially after touching dirty door handles or counter-tops when going to pay your bills. You have to keep your hands clean by washing them properly with soap and water,” said Dr. Laws. “You also have to keep your hands out of your face because in so doing, you can be introducing the virus into your blood system and so you have to keep your hands out of your face, eyes, nose and mouth. Avoid close contact with anyone who has cold and flu symptoms and maintain a safe distance from anyone coughing and sneezing.”

The CMO noted that St. Kitts and Nevis has adopted a hashtag #FlattentheCurveSKN.

“St. Kitts and Nevis does not have any reported cases of COVID-19,” she said, but reminded citizens and residents that the “risk of the virus reaching the Federation is extremely high.”

People With Respiratory Symptoms Should Stay Home in Case of Outbreak

Dr. Hazel Laws recommended in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Federation, people who are displaying respiratory symptoms should remain at home during her presentation at a COVID-19 Informational Staff Session for all workers within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Post, Urban Development and Transport, which took place on the grounds of the Water Services Department at Needsmust Tuesday.

“If you are ill, and you pick it up and you are coughing and sneezing, you need to practice proper cough etiquette in terms of coughing in your flex elbow, a tissue or more importantly a facemask or a surgical mask that you can put on to protect your loved ones from getting it,” she said. “If you do cough and sneeze, you need to wash your hands properly and that reduces the risk of you spreading it or transmitting it to persons who are close.”

The Chief Medical Officer emphasised masks alone will not be sufficient protection from the virus as people can still be infected if the mask is not worn appropriately.

“The use of disposable gloves should be considered based on your job, your role, your task. If you are a cashier, and you are working in the public sector … your superiors should consider the use of disposable gloves in order to reduce the risk of you the employee,” she added.

She also advised that persons should avoid touching the face, especially around the eyes and mouth area because it increases the risk of that person contracting the virus.

CMO Advises to Boost One’s Immune System to Mitigate Against COVID-19

In addition to social distancing, proper hand hygiene and cough etiquette, Dr. Laws also emphasised boosting the body’s immune system as an essential part of reducing the impact of COVID-19 during the town hall meeting at the Newton Ground Primary School.

Supplements that support the immune system, such as Vitamin C, B and D, were also recommended, and drinking water was a simple but critical measure that should be done.

“It is very, very important to keep well hydrated because your body’s organ system works efficiently and optimally when you keep well hydrated,” the chief medical officer stated. “We take water for granted but guess what, keeping yourself adequately hydrated can make the difference between you getting over the virus without any problems or you getting very ill, and have to go in the hospital.”

Individuals were also advised to have a balanced diet with lots of fruits and vegetables.

“So, these are the things you go to the supermarket and get to prepare for the outbreak. The fruits, the vegetables, healthy foods to boost your immune system so that your body functions optimally to fight off this infection,” Dr. Laws recommended.

Other beneficial measures that were shared included maintaining low-stress levels and exercising regularly.