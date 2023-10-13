Coach Violet Murray Tries To Revive Netball In St. Kitts And Nevis

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In a spirited attempt to rekindle netball on St. Kitts after a pandemic-induced hiatus, 75 athletes from various high schools across the island recently engaged in a two-day training workshop, gaining insights into advanced netball techniques under the seasoned guidance of English-based Coach Violet Murray.

The workshop, which unfolded over October 11 and 12, was coordinated by the Department of Sports at the Pam Tyson Netball Complex. Jeffrey Hazel, Director of the Department of Sports, conveyed the significance of this event, especially considering the recent dormancy of netball activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re on a mission to resuscitate and revitalize netball on our island, and utilizing this platform is a strategic move towards enhancing competitive netball activities here,” noted Director Hazel.

According to Director Hazel, this workshop is merely the beginning of a broader initiative. Future collaborations with Coach Murray are in the pipeline, with plans to further educate not only the Department’s netball coaches but also those across the Federation. The goal is to disseminate valuable information to players keen on both participating in and elevating the sport of netball.

Coach Violet Murray, whose netball journey spans approximately 45 years, participated first as a volunteer and junior coach before deciding to take her coaching to the next level, progressing through various coaching levels and currently pursuing level three.

“While my journey initially revolved around volunteering and coaching in my community, I’ve since extended my reach, coaching in the Super League and even in the England Squad,” she said.

Murray’s commitment to the sport brought her to St. Kitts and Nevis. Her passion for netball, coupled with a desire to provide meaningful opportunities for girls who she feels are often left behind in sports, drives her efforts in the Caribbean.

“Even though Caribbean teams like Jamaica have produced quality netball players, the overall global ranking system indicates a lag for other Caribbean teams. New entrants into the World Cups, like teams from Africa, show a compelling performance, and I am here to catalyze a similar upliftment for netball in this region,” said Coach Murray.

The workshop, though exhaustive, was rewarding for the participants. The young athletes found joy over the two days, while other coaches were eager to absorb insights from Murray, enhancing their existing knowledge with new ideas and approaches. Murray said that the essence of this workshop was not to alter the game but to sprinkle in some fresh ideas that could potentially enrich it.

The initiative serves as a vibrant step towards reinvigorating netball on St. Kitts and Nevis ensuring the sport’s development and continuity in the post-pandemic era. Future training and knowledge-sharing sessions are anticipated, as the island seeks to bolster its presence and performance in the world of netball.