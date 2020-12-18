GEORGETOWN, Guyana–December 17th, 2020–President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, this afternoon, reiterated that his Government is ready and willing to assist the Guyana Police Force to facilitate whatever help they need in the ongoing investigation into the murder of the Henry boys and Haresh Singh.

The President said this while fielding questions from journalists on whether his Government will be taking up the offer of assistance by the Argentine Forensic Anthropologist, to assist in the probe of the killing of the teens.

“First of all, let me say that the Government has facilitated the Regional Security System. In some component of the investigation, I know the Police Force has reached out to the FBI and that is a continued collaboration. The investigation is ongoing and the Police would determine and advise me on what additional help is needed.”

The President emphasized too that it is not a matter of if the Government is or is not in favor of leaning on the expertise of the Argentine; but rather, they are awaiting the advice of the Police on what additional help is needed.

“I have told the Police that whatever additional help they need and we can facilitate, we will.”

It is not known how the police have responded to Ali’s offer of further assistance, or what role the FBI has played, but there is little evidence that investigators are making any tangible progress in the case.

The gruesome murder took place back in early September, and soon after a five-member team of investigators from the Regional Security System arrived in Guyana to assist local sleuths with their investigations into the brutal murders of teenage cousins, Joel and Isaiah Henry and 17-year-old Haresh Singh at West Coast Berbice.

Seven suspects were initially arrested, but soon freed again due to a lack of tangible evidence against them.

But detectives of the Major Crimes Unit continue to come up empty-handed as they try to figure out where 16-year-old Isaiah Henry and 18-year-old Joel Henry were killed, who might have done it and why.

Investigators determined that the teenagers were murdered somewhere else and then dumped in the backlands of Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice (WCB) and with no solid case against the suspects, all of them were released and placed on station bail.

However, despite extensive searches and helicopter surveillance, the primary crime scene where the boys were killed was never identified, which police said “would greatly assist in the probe as … it will have an abundance of evidence linking the perpetrators to the crime.”