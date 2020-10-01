BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Development, Planning and Building Board in St. Kitts is moving to establish a Code Review Committee that will focus on enforcing issues relating to a new and modernized building code.

An important aspect that the new code will consider is increasing access to buildings for the differently-abled. Calvin Pemberton, the Chairman of the Development, Planning and Building Board, said that the issue of access and the ease of mobility in public have been a perplexing challenge.

“We are trying our best to ensure that new construction and planning permission meet the requirements that will satisfy those persons who have some sort of disability,” said Mr. Pemberton during the September 29 edition of Leadership Matter: A Virtual Forum Series.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris weighed in on the matter of the new building code and its promise of additional access.

“The government certainly will lead the way in ensuring that all of our citizens whoever they are, whatever their condition, differently-abled or otherwise, that they have access to all government services,” said Dr. Harris.

The Prime Minister added that recently-opened government buildings such as the refurbished Mary Charles Hospital, and the Sylvia Garnette Primary Healthcare Facility, are equipped for the differently-abled. Additionally, a lift was installed at Government Headquarters, providing access to all floors for persons with mobility challenges. A similar device will be installed in the Government Printery now under construction and it will also have other disabled-friendly features.

“We want to encourage the Building Board to exercise its prerogative to ensure that any commercial, industrial or governmental property has appropriate provision of these services,” said Dr. Harris.