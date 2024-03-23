Coding Competition For Students In St. Lucia Announced

- Advertisement -

Fresh off the heels of World Consumer Rights Day 2024, celebrated under the theme ‘Fair and responsible AI for Consumers’, the Ministry of Commerce, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, and the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan), launched a Coding Competition for Climate Change centred on finding sustainable solutions.

Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), HE Peter Chen, and Hon. Shawn Edward, Minister for Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training have proudly announced the official launch of the “Coding Competition for Climate Change” on March 21.

The competition is more than a display of skill; it is a platform for youth to contribute solutions to the climate change challenges that Saint Lucia faces. With substantial prizes and the honor of sparking change, it’s an opportunity that marries ambition with action.

——-Competition Information———– Registration System and Competition Guidelines: https://reurl.cc/4j8vbX (or scan the QR code on the poster) Eligible Participants: Students currently enrolled in Forms 1 to 5 at Saint Lucian secondary schools Submission Deadline: April 26, 2024 Prizes: ​​​​First Place: $500 USD

Second Place: $300 USD

Third Place: $200 USD

Honorable Mentions (More than one): AI Probbie Robot