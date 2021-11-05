President Biden along with former Presidents Obama and George W. Bush joined others gathered in Washington, D.C., on Friday for former Secretary of State Colin Powell‘s funeral.

Powell, who died last month at the age of 84, was the first Black American to serve as secretary of State and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton were also at the funeral at the Washington National Cathedral. Sitting behind the former presidents were Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was also in attendance as well as former Vice President Dick Cheney and his wife, Lynne Cheney.

Powell was Bush’s secretary of State and served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for former President George H.W. Bush and national security adviser for former President Ronald Reagan.

When the Bidens arrived at the cathedral Friday morning, they sat in the front row next to Obama, who hugged first lady Jill Biden. The president and first lady then chatted with Obama before the funeral began.

Powell died due to complications from COVID-19. He had been fully vaccinated and had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of cancer.