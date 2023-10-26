College And Career Fair To Be Held Tomorrow, Oct. 26, In St. Lucia

- Advertisement -

The Department of Education, Innovation and Vocational Training will be hosting the Saint Lucia College and Career Fair 2023 under the theme “Unlocking your Potential and Opening Doors to Endless Possibilities: Creating a Path to Success.”

The fair will be held at the Conference Room of the Finance Administrative Centre, Pointe Seraphine, Castries and will be open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday October 26th and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday 27th October, 2023.

The fair provides participating local, regional and international institutions and agencies with the opportunity to:

Recruit of prospective students;

Form corporate relationships with local institutions/agencies;

Market their institution and their portfolio of programmes;

Allow experienced professionals and experts to impart knowledge on various professions to students;

Create an awareness of the various career paths, and the skills and qualifications needed for certain professions;

Provide participants with a good platform to network and build rapport with students;

Provide guidance on financing opportunities for higher education.

Visitors and prospective students are expected to meet one-on-one with representatives from participating institutions to get first-hand information that will assist them in:

making informed decisions about furthering their education;

discovering the diversity of higher education available;

offering career guidance sessions which will be conducted through structured assessing their interests, skills, values, career decisions and lifestyle preferences to ensure that they are in line with their desired career goals; and

limiting the amount of time spent when searching for educational opportunities advance level and money spent when applying to tertiary institutions.

The public is invited to attend the fair on the dates and times specified to meet with the recruiters and advisors from the participating institutions.