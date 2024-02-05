COLLEGE STREET SHOOTING UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION 

- Advertisement -

The police are investigating a shooting incident that resulted in the death of twenty-four (24)-year-old Jimmy Allen of Upper College Street, Basseterre, St. Kitts. The incident occurred on February 4th, 2024, between 2:30 PM and 3 p.m.

Initial investigations indicate that Mr Allen was accosted by two (2) assailants who exited from a vehicle and opened fire in his direction. He was struck several times about the body and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value. The general public will be kept abreast of the investigation’s developments as it progresses. Should anyone have any information about this or any other criminal incident, you are encouraged to contact the nearest police station or call the Crime Stoppers Hotline, 707. The RSCNPF expresses sincere condolences to all who this incident has negatively impacted.