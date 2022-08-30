Colombia and Venezuela Reestablish Diplomatic Relations

Bogota (CNN) Colombia and Venezuela have reestablished diplomatic relations, in a tectonic shift in South American regional politics.

Colombian ambassador Armando Benedetti met on Monday with Venezuelan authoritarian leader Nicolas Maduro at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas.

“At this hour I’m received by President Nicolas Maduro, to whom I present diplomatic papers as Colombia’s ambassador in Venezuela. We talked about the urgency to revive friendship ties that should have never been severed,” Benedetti said on Twitter, posting several photos of himself with Maduro.

Venezuela’s ambassador to Colombia, Felix Plasencia, is scheduled to meet Colombian President Gustavo Petro in the upcoming days.

The two countries have not had diplomatic relations since 2019, when Colombia’s then-president Ivan Duque recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate head of state.