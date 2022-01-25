Colombian bike rider Egan Bernal is “stable” after he was taken to hospital following a crash in training, his Ineos Grenadiers team have confirmed.

Bernal, who won the 2019 Tour de France and last year’s Giro d’Italia, was training near his hometown in Colombia.

“He was accompanied to hospital by team medical staff and was conscious upon arrival,” a statement from the British Ineos team said.

“He is stable and undergoing further assessment.”

There are reports he crashed into a parked bus

In a statement the Clinica Universidad de La Sabana in Bogota said Bernal would undergo surgery later on Monday.

It said Bernal suffered “cervical and thoracic trauma, closed chest trauma, skeletal muscle trauma and lower limb trauma” in the accident.

The 25-year-old recently extended his contract with Ineos Grenadiers to 2026.