Colombia Conflict: Soldiers Claimed 6,400 Killed Civilians Were Rebels

The former soldier recalled how he had lured civilians “through lies and deceit” to the places where he had “shot them, cruelly killing them”.

“I placed weapons on them to suggest it had happened in combat, that they were guerrilla fighters. I sullied their name and that of their family,” he said of the practice of upping the army’s “kill rate” by passing off civilians as rebels to give the impression it was winning the armed conflict against the group.