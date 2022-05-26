Colombia FARC Dissident Leader Duarte Presumed Killed in Venezuela

BOGOTA, May 25 (Reuters) – Miguel Botache Santillana, better known as Gentil Duarte, who leads one faction of former FARC rebels who remained armed after a peace deal with Colombia’s government, is presumed killed in Venezuela, Colombia’s Defense Minister Diego Molano told journalists on Wednesday.

Though most members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) demobilized under the 2016 deal, which ended the FARC’s role in the country’s nearly 60 year conflict, two major groups reject it and according to security forces have continued to participate in drug trafficking and illegal mining.

“Colombian intelligence suggests alias Gentil Duarte was killed in the state of Zulia in Venezuela following a clash between these drug trafficking and terrorist groups,” Molano told reporters.

The groups, who fight the government and each other, count a total of around 2,400 combatants, the Colombian military has said, estimating a third of dissidents are based in neighboring Venezuela. read more