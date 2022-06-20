Colombia Turns Left: Report from Bloomberg

Petro Gustavo is a controversial pick to take the reins of Latin America’s third most populous nation and its closest US ally. A former guerrilla, he is mistrusted by many older voters who witnessed the nation’s long period of violent conflict.

Key reading:

Investors regard him with deep suspicion due to his program of radical change, including plans to tax big landowners, revive ties with socialist Venezuela, and phase out oil and coal to protect the environment — potentially depriving Colombia of about half its export revenue.

His election along with Francia Marquez, who becomes the Andean nation’s first Afro-Colombian vice president, was driven by younger voters looking for alternatives after decades of governments led by mainstream politicians. The result upends the country’s economic and political model, and will likely impact ties with Washington.