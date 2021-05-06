Oliver Griffin

Reuters- Riot police fired tear gas at protesters in Bogota on Wednesday during the eighth day of nationwide anti-government demonstrations, after crowds attacked police stations in the capital overnight.

The protests were originally called in opposition to a now-canceled tax reform plan, but demonstrators have broadened their demands to include government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in the health and education systems. read more

Demonstrations and lawmaker opposition led to the tax reform’s withdrawal and the resignation of the finance minister. International organizations have warned against police violence, which is so far linked to just under half of 24 confirmed deaths, mainly of protesters. read more

Many protesters are calling for the ESMAD riot police to be disbanded, but some said they did not blame individual officers.

“They get orders from the state, which they have to follow,” said student James Romero, 18, who joined a chanting crowd in Bogota’s central Bolivar Plaza.

Romero said he was struck several times in the back by a baton-wielding ESMAD officer while running from confrontations on Saturday.

“I felt fear – so much fear.”

Minutes later, police fired tear gas to deter some demonstrators from attempting to enter Colombia’s Congress.

Earlier gatherings farther north were peaceful.

Bogota psychologist Benjamin Paba Al-Faro, 53, said he was demonstrating for better education and to ensure the continuity of the peace process with now-demobilized FARC rebels, adding: “This isn’t about defeating just one law.”

Poverty, which rose to 42.5% of the population last year amid coronavirus lockdowns, has aggravated long-standing inequalities and reversed some recent development gains.

The number of Colombians living in extreme poverty grew by 2.8 million people in 2020.

