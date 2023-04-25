Colombia’s Police Seize Arms Shipment Destined for Ecuador

BOGOTA, April 24 (Reuters) – Colombia’s national police on Monday confiscated a shipment of guns and ammunition, destined for Ecuador, after stopping a vehicle in the south of the country.

Authorities seized 111 pistols, seven rifles and thousands of rounds of ammunition worth more than $22,000 in Colombia’s Putumayo province, which borders Ecuador, police said.

Colombia has seen an increase in arms trafficking in recent years, while a Reuters investigation in 2022 found Mexican cartels pay for cocaine shipments with guns.