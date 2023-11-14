Colour, Pageantry of the Public Service Week Float Parade

Press ReleasesRegional/International NewsColour, Pageantry of the Public Service Week Float Parade By Observer News - November 14, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - NASSAU, The Bahamas — Scores of fellow civil servants, and well wishers from the general public, cheer as the Public Service Week Float Parade passes the Ivy Dumont Building, on November 10, 2023. The building, on University Boulevard, is the headquarters for the Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training; and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture. Senior officials and staff members from those Ministries gave a little extra when their vehicles and co-workers passed by on the parade. - Advertisement -