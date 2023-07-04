“Come On CARICOM, Help Haiti!” Pleads UN Leader. Wants Global Police Force To Move In.

By Editor, July 4th, 2023.

The current escalating security situation in Haiti was the by far the most important point raised by United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres when he addressed the Caribbean Community’s (CARICOM) opening ceremony for its 45th Heads of Government meeting in Port-of-Spain.

Guterres made a strong call on the community to take urgent action in the beleaguered country.

According to Gutierres in his address, it is important that Haiti’s current situation be looked at within the context of the long arm of colonialism.

According to the Secretary General, they must act to help ease the suffering of the Haitian people. “I will continue to push for a robust international force authorized by the Security Council to be able to help the Haitian national police to defeat and dismantle the gangs,” Guterres said.

“I am coming here from Haiti. The security situation is appalling, humanitarian needs are soaring, and there is not yet the political solution in sight. But I came with hope and optimism. It is impossible to look at the crisis without seeing the long shadow of centuries of colonial exploitation, extortion, dictatorship and other screaming injustices,” Gutierres said.

Guterres reminded the gathering that the UN’s humanitarian appeal is only funded at 23 per cent. He referred to this as a tragedy within a tragedy. However, he lauded the existing efforts of CARICOM leaders as they try to use their good offices.

The Secretary General also emphasised the importance of strengthening Haiti’s democratic institutions to achieve sustainable peace.

“I want to recognise the critical efforts of CARICOM leaders to extend your good offices, the meeting in Jamaica and the three high-level personalities involved. I will continue to push for a robust international security force – authorised by the Security ‎Council – to be able to help to help the Haitian national police to defeat and dismantle the gangs,” Guterres said.

“And I reiterate my call to all partners to increase support for the national police in the form of financing, training, and equipment. Let’s be clear: There can be no lasting security without strengthened democratic institutions – and there can be no strong democratic institutions without a drastic improvement in the security situation.”

The Secretary General noted that the challenges in Haiti require greater engagement and solidarity… the very founding spirit of CARICOM.

He pointed to all the various causes CARICOM has already championed and noted that the UN will be relying the Caribbean’s expertise and leadership in addressing the issue of Haiti.

“You have advanced cooperation on every front – from economic and social development … to fighting illegal drugs and arms trafficking… to combatting non-communicable diseases … to advancing gender equality. And, of course, you have championed climate action and focused attention on the plight of Small Island Developing States. The United Nations relies on Caribbean expertise and leadership.

The Secretary General also drew the gathering’s attention to the issue of climate change and financing. According to Guterres, financing must be fixed. He acknowledged that current systems are outdated and simply not working.

“Today’s crisis has revealed an international financial system that is outdated, dysfunctional, and unfair. As part of our preparation for the Summit of the Future, I put forward a detailed blueprint for a redesigned global financial architecture, including the Bretton Woods system. But change will not happen overnight.”

“And Caribbean leaders have been pointing the way forward – including Prime Minister Mia Mottley through the Bridgetown Initiative and Prime Minister Andrew Holness through the Finance for Development initiative,” he said.

Gutierres reiterated proposals for actions that world leaders can take. These include a Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Stimulus for investments in sustainable development, climate action, and more. He also recommended an enhanced and effective debt relief mechanism and new financial tools, such as swaps that convert debts into investments in climate adaptation.

Other recommendations included “an increase in the capital base of Multilateral Development Banks and a change in their business model with a new approach to risk to be able to leverage more private finance at a reasonable cost in support of developing countries. The re-channelling of Special Drawing Rights.”

“And a shift in subsidies – away from fossil fuels and unsustainable agriculture and food systems into sustainable development. And redressing a core injustice facing middle-income countries: the continued lack of access to concessional financing because of allocation metrics that ignore vulnerabilities to shocks such as financial crises or climate-related disasters,” the Secretary General said, also expressing support for a Multidimensional Vulnerability Index.

When it comes to climate change, Gutierres issued a call for developed countries to finally make good on their financial commitments to developing countries – including by meeting the $100 billion goal, doubling adaptation finance, replenishing the Green Climate Fund, and operationalizing the loss and damage fund this year.

“I thank Caribbean leaders for your powerful calls for climate justice, advancing global action on loss and damage, investing in renewables, and safeguarding biodiversity, including through the efforts of Indigenous communities,” the UN Secretary General said.

Sources: inewsguyana.com, Miami Herald.