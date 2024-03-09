‘Come To Jesus’, Biden Told Israeli Leader In Hot Mic Gaffe Reveal.

- Advertisement -

President Biden was caught out saying on an open microphone Thursday evening that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needed to “come to Jesus” to talk about the situation in the Gaza Strip where millions are facing starvation due to a partial Israeli blockade on road, sea, and air freight. Netanyahu is Jewish.

The president, 81, made the awkward comment about the Jewish state’s head of government while mingling with lawmakers following his State of the Union address — asking Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) to keep what he said confidential.

“I told him, ‘Bibi’ — and don’t repeat this, but [I said] ‘You and I are going to have a come to Jesus—’,” Biden began as an aide rushed over to stop him from saying more, exclaiming “Sir!” and whispering in his ear.

This remark is regarded by many as diplomatically insensitive considering that Israel is populated by many people of the Jewish religion who do not recognize Jesus as a divine religious figure and because historically there has been much antagonism between Christians and Jews.

The expression “come to Jesus” is used in American vernacular English to mean a moment of suddenly realising the truth of a situation, and does not necessarily have any religious significance.

“I’m on a hot mic here,” Biden said out loud after the aide conveyed his message, adding sarcastically, “Good. That was good.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stood nearby, and it was unclear whether they overheard the remark.

The exchange with Bennet followed other candid comments in the aftermath of the speech, such as Biden quipping to Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) after he extolled the president’s remarks as evidence of his mental fitness, “I kinda wish sometimes I was cognitively impaired.”

When asked about the comment on Friday, Biden tried to plead ignorance, telling reporters as he left the White House for a campaign trip to Philadelphia, “I didn’t say that in the speech.”

After a reporter clarified that they were asking about the comment made “after the speech,” the president groused, “You guys eavesdropping on things.”

Biden gave early support for Netanyahu’s invasion of Gaza, but he has been repeatedly heckled as “Genocide Joe” during public remarks and dogged by protest votes in Democratic primary contests.

Biden has been increasingly critical of Netanyahu’s management of the Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip to drive out Hamas terrorists responsible for the Oct. 7 surprise attack that killed about 1,200 people, including dozens of Americans.

In the recent State of the Union speech, Biden announced plans for the US military to build a temporary humanitarian pier in Gaza where ships carrying aid can dock, and publicly warned Israeli forces that more assistance needed to get into the Palestinian enclave.

“Israel has a right to go after Hamas,” the president said, adding that the jihadist group could end the fighting by releasing its hostages, “laying down arms, and surrendering those responsible for October 7.”

However, Biden also claimed Israel must bear an “added burden because Hamas hides and operates among the civilian population like cowards — under hospitals, daycare centers, and all the like.

“Israel also has a fundamental responsibility, though, to protect innocent civilians in Gaza … Israel must allow more aid into Gaza and ensure humanitarian workers aren’t caught in the crossfire,” the president added.

Addressing Netanyahu and the rest of the Israeli leadership from the House rostrum, Biden’s speech included the words: “Humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip. Protecting and saving innocent lives has to be a priority.”

On Friday, when asked if Netanyahu needed to do more to allow aid into Gaza, Biden affirmed: “Yes, he does.”

Supporters of the Israeli war effort have insisted that the country’s military has allowed ample aid into the territory, and any shortages have resulted from theft by Hamas while Palestinians civilians are left to fend for themselves.

Sources: New York Post, BBC, CNN.