One young artist in St. Kitts and Nevis has the opportunity to etch their name in history by creating a design that will be used on a stamp commemorating the 1935 Buckley’s Uprising, Honourable Senator Akilah Byron-Nisbett, Chairperson of the Buckley’s Uprising Committee, announced Wednesday during a ceremony to present public high school officials in St. Kitts with art supplies to participate in the Youth Art Exhibition.

Senator Byron-Nisbett, explained the committee, formed early last year, focuses on organizing activities that commemorate the historic event in Jan. 1935 when plantation workers demonstrated for higher wages.One of the initiatives of the committee was for a commemorative stamp to be produced.

The committee was originally considering hosting an art competition to select a suitable design, however, the members decided that the second Annual Youth Art Exhibition, organized by the Department of Youth Empowerment, was an excellent avenue to call for submissions.

“We thought it best that we should use something from the youth,” she said.“I’m hopeful that we will have students who will be enthusiastic in participating in that category, and I am looking forward [to the submissions] because art is a way for us to be able to put into pictures and images what words can never say.”

The Department of Youth Empowerment will also present art supplies to the C. F. Bryant College, as well as the public high schools and Nevis Sixth Form on the sister island to assist participation in the Youth Art Exhibition. Any artist from 12-35 years-old can register to participate.

Interested individuals are invited to visit the Department of Youth Empowerment in The Cable Building on Cayon Street for more information, or telephone 467-1393.