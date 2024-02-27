Commerce Staffer Wins Independence Round-the-Island Challenge—Again

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs extends heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Lloyd Jonathan Eugene (aka Johnnie Walker) on his second consecutive win of the 90-mile round-the-island Independence Walk.

In the walk’s previous iteration from Vieux Fort to Castries, he also enjoyed two convincing consecutive victories. Mr. Eugene, who serves as a Business Development Officer within the Small Business Development Centre, has always credits divine intervention for his top placement. This year, he completed the entire race in 18 hours and 23 minutes. He admits this year proved more difficult.

“Competitors were hot on my heels up to Savannes Bay, before they eventually dropped off,” he excitedly recalled. “This walk was grueling but thank God I had my family and colleagues to give me that additional push to finish. God gave me the strength to do this and, if He spares my life, I’m going to give it one more try next year.”

In honour of his outstanding achievements, Mr. Eugene received a series of commemorative tokens from Commerce Minister Emma Hippolyte, the Ministry of Commerce, and FLOW.