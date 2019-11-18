Members of the High Command of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force recently returned from Barbados, where they were invited to make a presentation on the federation’s Crime Reduction Strategy and gang engagement efforts.

Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy and Assistant Commissioner of Police McCarta Browne attended the meeting organised by the National Crime Agency out of the United Kingdom. The meeting was centred on crime and security in the Caribbean.

Also in attendance were representatives of Regional Security Service Member States, as well as representatives from the Drug Enforcement Agency out of the United States, French Caribbean territories, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago.

The organiser and attendees discussed recommendations for how St. Kitts and Nevis’s recent, successes could be implemented in other Caribbean countries. Other topics included the proliferation of firearms, homicides, gang culture and drug trafficking.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, with support from the Ministry of National Security, has seen a significant decrease in violent crimes and gang activity across the federation. As a result, an Interim Strategy for the Reduction in Gang Induced Violence was also implemented to further assist at-risk individuals become involved in alternative lifestyles.