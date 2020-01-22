The Commissioner of Prisons and Corrections, Terrance James, will be the special guest on the government radio and television programme “Working for You” Wednesday to speak on issues including the history of Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP), the population of HMP over the years, improvements to the physical plant, rehabilitation programmes at HMP and security at the prison.

Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and happenings of the Team Unity Administration as part of it’s transparency, accountability, good governance and a fair share for all citizens of the Federation pledge.

The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who provide timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3 p.m. and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9 a.m. and 10:30-noon respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5-6:30 p.m. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/