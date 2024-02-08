Committee To Address Uninsured Drivers & Vehicles Holds First Meeting

Nassau, The Bahamas — Minister of Energy and Transport, the Hon. Jobeth Coleby-Davis convened a meeting to discuss the concern of uninsured drivers and vehicles, February 5, 2024 at the ministry’s offices. Major stakeholders present included representatives of the Bahamas Insurance Association, Insurance Commission of The Bahamas, Bahamas Chamber of Commerce, Police Traffic Division, Digital Transformation Unit, Deloitte & Touche, Road Traffic Department, and Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Energy & Transport.
Preliminary discussions took place with the attendees contributing to how best to address the prevalence of uninsured motorists and vehicles traversing the streets daily.
As a result of the discussions, breakout subcommittees are being formed to examine policy and technical issues. Future meetings will build a roadmap for execution of the agreed objectives.
Attendees:
Minister Jobeth Coleby-Davis
Acting Permanent Secretary Gaynell Rolle
Gabrielle McKenzie – Consultant, Road Traffic Department
Karen Mortimer – Road Traffic Department
Katie Brown – Road Traffic Department
Julian Rolle — Chairman, Bahamas Insurance Association
Rhonda Chipman-Johnson – Coordinator, Bahamas Insurance Association
Bede Sands – Bahamas Insurance Association
Dana Munnings-Gray – Acting Superintendent, Insurance Commission of the Bahamas
Yolande Rolle – Insurance Commission of the Bahamas
Darron Rodgers — Insurance Commission of the Bahamas
Timothy Ingraham – Chairman, Bahamas Chamber of Commerce (Managing Director, Summit Insurance)
Richard Darville – President, Bahamas First General
Anton Sealey – Vice-President, Insurance Management
Jeanine Capron – Deloitte & Touche
Je’Nae Green – Deloitte & Touche
Chief Superintendent Eugene Strachan – RBPF Traffic Division
Superintendent Jennings – RBPF Traffic Division
Inspector Geron Thompson – RBPF Traffic Division
Patrick Davis – National Coordinator for Information Technology (NCIT)
Tericko Lewis – Digital Transformation Unit (DTU)
Tajh Seymour – Digital Transformation Unit (DTU)