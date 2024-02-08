Committee To Address Uninsured Drivers & Vehicles Holds First Meeting

- Advertisement -

Nassau, The Bahamas — Minister of Energy and Transport, the Hon. Jobeth Coleby-Davis convened a meeting to discuss the concern of uninsured drivers and vehicles, February 5, 2024 at the ministry’s offices. Major stakeholders present included representatives of the Bahamas Insurance Association, Insurance Commission of The Bahamas, Bahamas Chamber of Commerce, Police Traffic Division, Digital Transformation Unit, Deloitte & Touche, Road Traffic Department, and Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Energy & Transport.

Preliminary discussions took place with the attendees contributing to how best to address the prevalence of uninsured motorists and vehicles traversing the streets daily.

As a result of the discussions, breakout subcommittees are being formed to examine policy and technical issues. Future meetings will build a roadmap for execution of the agreed objectives.

Attendees:

Minister Jobeth Coleby-Davis

Acting Permanent Secretary Gaynell Rolle

Gabrielle McKenzie – Consultant, Road Traffic Department

Karen Mortimer – Road Traffic Department

Katie Brown – Road Traffic Department

Julian Rolle — Chairman, Bahamas Insurance Association

Rhonda Chipman-Johnson – Coordinator, Bahamas Insurance Association

Bede Sands – Bahamas Insurance Association

Dana Munnings-Gray – Acting Superintendent, Insurance Commission of the Bahamas

Yolande Rolle – Insurance Commission of the Bahamas

Darron Rodgers — Insurance Commission of the Bahamas

Timothy Ingraham – Chairman, Bahamas Chamber of Commerce (Managing Director, Summit Insurance)

Richard Darville – President, Bahamas First General

Anton Sealey – Vice-President, Insurance Management

Jeanine Capron – Deloitte & Touche

Je’Nae Green – Deloitte & Touche

Chief Superintendent Eugene Strachan – RBPF Traffic Division

Superintendent Jennings – RBPF Traffic Division

Inspector Geron Thompson – RBPF Traffic Division

Patrick Davis – National Coordinator for Information Technology (NCIT)

Tericko Lewis – Digital Transformation Unit (DTU)

Tajh Seymour – Digital Transformation Unit (DTU)