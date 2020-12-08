BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Minister of Culture, the Honourable Jonel Powell, has saluted several community leaders in St. Kitts for executing a number of initiatives that demonstrate the spirit of goodwill and compassion usually associated with the Christmas season.

At the opening of the three-night “In the Spirit of Christmas” programme on Monday, December 7, Minister Powell quoted II Corinthians 9:7 which states “… so let each one give as he purposes in his heart, not grudgingly or of necessity for God loves a cheerful giver.”

“In the Spirit of Christmas” is being held under the theme “Our Hope is in You.” The three-night programme features music, song, and dance from various performers. The event is being held at the Antioch Baptist Church at Lime Kiln in order to meet the COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

He said that the Scripture fittingly captures the distribution of more than 5,000 lunches by Ernest Amory of Amory Enterprises in mid-November. The lunches were provided to the public as a goodwill gesture in celebration of Amory’s birthday.

Minister Powell also mentioned the gesture by entrepreneurs Carlton Dupont and Robelto ‘Tango’ Glasgow, who “dipped their hands into their own pockets to get a house constructed for a young lady and her family” in Sandy Point.

“Let us give whatever we can to bring a big smile on their faces for Christmas,” said Powell, seeking additional contributions for the family.

The minister urged persons to rally to support other persons in need like Keithlyn Bergan and family of Sandy Point, who lost everything in a house fire last month.

“Well done, all who gave and who will give,” concluded Powell.