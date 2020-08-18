The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to announce the availability of 20 scholarships being offered for persons to pursue training in Moroccan public institutions of higher, technical and vocational education, for the academic year 2020/2021.

Given that French is the language of study in scientific, technical, and economic fields, candidates for said fields, who do not master this language, will be required to pursue a linguistic upgrade program at the International Language Center under this Agency.

Applications can be accessed by visiting www.amci.ma/fcf.pdf and should be submitted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by August 20.