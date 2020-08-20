BASSATERRE, St. Kitts — The Organization of American States (OAS), through the ROWE FUND program, is granting interest-free loans, of up to $15,000 to international students from Latin American and Caribbean countries studying at universities in the U.S.

Persons can apply at: http://www.oas.org/roweloanapp/default.aspx?Lang=EN

This is supplementary financial aid to cover tuition and/or living expenses. There are no deadlines to apply. Candidates may apply at any time during their course of study. Disbursement is made directly to the student in the U.S. Repayment is deferred while in school.