NASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Department of Statistics within the Ministry of Sustainable Development is seeking the assistance of the public to support to field enumerators who will conduct the Pre-Census Listing and Mapping Exercise from November to December 2020.

The Pre-Census Listing and Mapping Exercise will collect data on the number of households and persons residing in the various communities. It will provide an update of the housing stock throughout St. Kitts and Nevis.

The information is important to determine how the available resources can be adequately applied to undertake properly the full Population and Housing Census activities in 2021.