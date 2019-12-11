Community Policing has been incorporated into regular duties and is now a staple in the Sandy Point District Superintendent for District ‘B’, Travis Rogers said in a recent appearance on the “Policing with You” radio programme.

“Policing in the 21st Century has changed tremendously…we have recognized that engaging the community is important for us… engaging the community builds relationships and builds trust,” the Superintendent said.

Commending the Officers — which also include Traffic Wardens — for keeping up with weekly community engagement commitments, which he added canbe long and tedious, he explained how Community Policing helps collect important data that aids in crime fighting.

“This will help the police to have a database of information and contacts that they can refer back to in the event of a crime. Sergeant Jacobs has been doing this every week once the weather does not prevent her and I want to thank Paula for a fine job,” he said.

The Superintendent added that the Officers in the district had been doing community policing for over a year now, but that activities have become more structured since the mandate was made official by the High Command.

“We give safety tips, map the area and take contact information. We started this process at the beginning of the year and there is a lot of work to be done. We know it will only get better and better and the public will be communicating with us more and more,” he said, highlighting one of the biggest challenges was earning the public’s trust.