BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — To further enhance the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis’s tourism product, the Ministry of Tourism held a Tourism Training Workshop on November 18 at the ICT Centre with an emphasis on community-based tourism.

The community training workshop which was labelled “The Community and You,” was held under the theme for Tourism Month 2020 (being celebrated from November 1 to 30), which is Tourism- People, Product, Purpose # Planning for Posterity.

The purpose of this training, according to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Carlene Henry-Morton, “is to place our residents and tourism stakeholders at the forefront of all tourism-focused development. Their contributions, ideas and abiding sense of focus/purpose, are key to a dynamic, competitive and sustainable tourism product.”

“Today’s workshop is a follow-up to a virtual workshop held from September 22 to 24,” said Mrs. Henry-Morton. “During a walking tour series held last year, 80-plus individuals: tour guides, farmers, and micro- and small-businesses owners from six parishes, completed five-day theory and practice training. It increased their knowledge of our rich history and culture, strengthened their operations, and improved their business sustainability.

“We are serious about delivering on our mandate at the Ministry of Tourism,” she said. “One of our major priorities is to help operating and prospective tourism-related small businesses to remain viable.

“I must commend the 20-plus participants who enrolled for this workshop. It says that you are making it your business to equip yourselves to look after your business,” she said.

“We have among us persons involved in folklore, farmers, entertainers, and songwriters, tour operators, agro-processors, craft and jewellery designers, artists,” said Mrs. Henry-Morton. “We recognize and applaud that initiative and willingness to access the technical support that will equip you with some basic business survival skills, help you to establish or maintain strong business networks and increase opportunities to earn decent livelihoods as you work to be independent and self-sufficient.”

Mrs. Henry-Morton implored the stakeholders to seize the opportunity and make good use of the practical ideas, business techniques, and proven practices to help them adapt and grow during and well beyond the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.