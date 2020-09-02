BASSETERRE, St. Kitts -– If the Federation is to maintain low COVID-19 rates and low mortality rates, citizens and residents must adhere to the non-pharmaceutical measures outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO) and health professionals, according to Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

The prime minister pointed out that St. Kitts and Nevis has one of the lowest infection and mortality rates in the world, which is due to strict adherence to WHO recommendations, which have helped to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

A new set of regulations came into effect from 5:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29 under the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 14) Regulations, 2020, which saw the curfew that was in place since March 25 being totally lifted. Other protective measures, including the mandatory wearing of masks and physical distancing, remain in place.

“These standards of hygiene, wearing of masks outdoors, social and physical distancing are critical to our policy of containment and elimination of the disease, mitigating the overwhelming of the health sector and the avoidance of deaths,” said Prime Minister Harris. “While the Federation has been among the best in the world at managing and containing the spread of the virus, citizens and residents should not let our outstanding success in containing the virus lull us into a false sense of security.

“I urge our young people in particular to do the right thing,” he said. “No one is too strong to die. Risky behaviour in the face of COVID-19 is dangerous and can cause deaths.”

Adherence to the established regulations becomes even more important as the Government prepares to reopen the borders and the hotel sector in October 2020.

“The regulations outline the non-pharmaceutical measures to be utilized to protect us from the COVID-19 pandemic and in the main set the minimum standards to be followed as we continue the careful opening up of the economy,” said Dr. Harris.

The prime minister encouraged people, particularly those employed within the hotel and hospitality sector, to familiarize themselves with the new rules outlined in the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 14) Regulations, 2020, particularly Regulations 18 and Schedule III Part 1 which give a detailed guidance by way of minimum standards to be put in place by hoteliers.

The new Statutory Rules and Orders No 39 of 2020 Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No.14) Regulations will expire at midnight on Saturday, September 26.