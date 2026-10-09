CONCACAF-Caribbean teams brace for high-stakes November in Concacaf Nations League

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by Lennox Aldred

MIAMI, Florida, Oct 9, CMC – The 2026/27 Concacaf Nations League is set for a dramatic conclusion to its group phase this November, with Caribbean nations featuring prominently across all competition tiers.

With berths for the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup and spots in the new centralised Championships on the line, the region’s top sides are preparing for a pivotal FIFA match window.

The spotlight shines brightest on Jamaica and Haiti, the two Caribbean representatives who have advanced to the League A Quarterfinals. They join the confederation’s elite, Canada, Mexico, Panama, and the United States, in a home-and-away series that will determine the four teams advancing to the Nations League Finals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles next March.

Jamaica faces a daunting task against Mexico, the top-ranked team in the competition. The Reggae Boyz will host the first leg at Kingston’s National Stadium on Saturday, November 14, before travelling to Estadio Monterrey for the decisive second leg on November 17.

Haiti, meanwhile, has been drawn against the United States. Due to ongoing circumstances, Haiti will play its “home” leg at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, on November 14.

They will then face a tough away test against the USA at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on November 17.

The four Quarterfinal winners will not only punch their ticket to the Finals but also secure direct qualification for the 2027 Gold Cup. The losing teams will drop into the Gold Cup Prelims.

The conclusion of the League B Group Stage is set to be a Caribbean-heavy affair, with all 16 teams playing their final two matches. The ultimate prize is significant: the four group winners will be crowned League B champions in March 2027 and qualify directly for the Gold Cup.

Several Caribbean nations are in the hunt. Guyana will look to leverage home advantage, hosting a cluster of matches at the Leonora National Track and Field Centre, including a crucial showdown with Puerto Rico on November 16.

Guadeloupe will also serve as a host hub at the Stade Roger Zami, welcoming the likes of Barbados, Bermuda, and St. Lucia.

Cuba will host a trio of matches at Estadio La Polar in Havana, welcoming Bonaire, Grenada, and St. Kitts and Nevis.

Meanwhile, St. Vincent and the Grenadines will play host at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, with Belize, Sint Maarten, and French Guiana all set to visit.

The battle for the two best second-place finishes, which also earn a spot in the Gold Cup Prelims, adds another layer of intrigue to what promises to be a frantic finish.

The Play-In round offers a lifeline to the Gold Cup for several Caribbean sides. Martinique, Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Martin, and Montserrat are all in action, vying for a spot in the Gold Cup Prelims.

The matchups are set, with Aruba hosting Martinique and Antigua and Barbuda welcoming Trinidad and Tobago on November 12.

The return legs will be played on November 16. In the other series, Saint Martin will host El Salvador, and Montserrat will face Nicaragua, with the decisive second legs scheduled for November 17.