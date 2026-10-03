CONCACAF-Guyana notches third straight Nations League win

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SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct 2, CMC – Guyana have jumped to the top of Group A in League B after thumping Dominica 5-1 to register their third successive win in the CONCACAF Nations League here on Thursday.

Playing at the Estadio Centroamericano de Mayagüez, Osaze de Rosario opened the scoring for Guyana in the 27th minute with a header in the box, before Omari Glasgow doubled their lead in the 42nd minute with a delightful free kick.

Deon Moore made it 3-0 in the 50th minute, but Dominica pulled one back in the 75th minute thanks to Troy Jules’ close range strike.

However, Guyana extended their advantage in the 79th minute courtesy a right-footed shot by Kelsey Benjamin and Enoch George completed the rout by scoring in the final minute of regulation time.

In the night’s other match, Puerto Rico climbed to second in the group with a commanding 3-0 victory over the Cayman Islands.

The win was set up by goals in the 26th minute from Ricardo Rivera, a 45th minute strike by Wilfredo Rivera and an injury time penalty by Leandro Antonetti.