CONCACAF-Mexico holds No. 1 as Jamaica, Haiti and Curaçao climb Concacaf rankings

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MIAMI, Florida, Oct 12, CMC — Mexico remains at the top of Concacaf, but the latest Men’s National Team Rankings show movement behind them after the 2026/2027 Concacaf Nations League and the September/October international window.

Mexico (2,097) stays first, with the United States (1,877) second after friendlies. Canada (1,821), Panama (1,655) and Costa Rica (1,534) hold third, fourth and fifth, leaving the top five unchanged.

Panama remains the highest-ranked Central American nation. Costa Rica and Honduras (1,464) are next among Central American sides after securing 2027 Gold Cup Prelims places through League A.

Guatemala (1,446) is fourth after reaching the League A Quarterfinals, and El Salvador (1,145) completes the top five after earning a League A+C Play-In berth.

In the Caribbean, Jamaica (1,530) leads after qualifying for the League A Quarterfinals. Haiti (1,516) and Curaçao (1,398), also through to the quarterfinals, are second and third.

Suriname (1,328) and Trinidad and Tobago (1,200) round out the Caribbean top five.

Barbados was the biggest climber, moving up seven spots to 28th overall after an unbeaten run to win Group B and qualify for the Nations League B Championship.

Curaçao delivered the window’s biggest upset, overcoming a 3-0 halftime deficit at Costa Rica to win 4-3 in League A.

The Concacaf Ranking Index evaluates all national teams, with points earned in the Nations League, Gold Cup, World Cup Qualifiers and other international matches.