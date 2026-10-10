CONCACAF-Reggae Boyz, Haiti, Curacao rise in rankings

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MIAMI, United States, Oct 10, CMC – Jamaica, Haiti and Curacao have risen in the recently released CONCACAF Men’s National Team Rankings to be among the top 10 teams.

The three sides all improved following commendable performances in the ongoing CONCACAF Nations League tournament.

Mexico still occupies the top spot following the Nations League and international friendlies during the September/October window.

After a series of friendlies for both sides, Mexico (2,097) remains in first place in the overall rankings, followed closely by the United States (1,877) in second place.

Canada (1,821), Panama (1,655), and Costa Rica (1,534) retained their spots at third, fourth, and fifth respectively to close out an unchanged top five.

Jamaica (1,530), who have moved up one spot to sixth, remains as the highest-ranked Caribbean team after booking a spot in the upcoming League A quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Haiti (1,516) moved one place to seventh, with Curaçao (1,398), who also advanced to the Nations League Quarterfinals in League A, also moving up one spot into the top 10.

Honduras (1464) slipped two places to eighth, while Guatemala (1446) remained in ninth position.

Barbados was the biggest mover this past window, climbing up seven positions in the overall rankings to 28th after an impressive undefeated 3-1-0 record to win Group B and qualify for the Nations League B Championship.