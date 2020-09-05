BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – An Independence ‘Fiesta Virtual Concert’ last night kicked off the 37th Anniversary of St. Kitts and Nevis Independence.

The virtual concert featured the Rootz Gospel Band, Blestina Charles, J’nysis Band, Shekinah Dance Ministry, Brotherhood Drummers. There will also be special tributes to calypsonians King Meeko, King Ayatollah and King Starshield.

The event also highlights the release of the 2020 Calendar of events with a range of activities reflecting the new normal created as a result of COVID-19. The 37th anniversary will be celebrated under the theme “Resilience, Innovation and Security for Independence 2020.” Activities will spread throughout September and run into October 2020.

Per the COVID-19 protocols, this year’s Independence events have been modified to minimize health risks to participants. Some events have been cancelled, while others have been scaled back.

Cancelled events include the annual Independence Day Ceremonial Parade and the cocktail reception hosted on Independence night by His Excellency the Governor-General, Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton.

Several grand events remain:

Sept. 9, the Prime Minister’s Independence Lecture Series, which will be held virtually;

Sept. 13, the Independence State Service at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium; and

Sept. 16, the National Heroes Day Observance, celebrated every year as a commemorative event honouring the National Heroes of St. Kitts and Nevis for their pioneering spirit and enormous contribution to nation building.

Five virtual events on the calendar include:

Sept. 27, elocution contest;

Sept. 27, Drill Competition;

Oct. 7, Night of Choirs;

Oct. 17, Night of Dance; and

Oct. 17, Night of Instrumentals.

This year, residents are encouraged to showcase their patriotism by using the four designated patriotic colour days:

Sept. 11 is set aside for green;

Sept. 14 for yellow;

Sept. 15 for black;

Sept. 17 for white;

Sept. 18 for black; and

Sept. 19 Independence Day, all the colours can be worn.

The official Calendar of Events for the 37th Anniversary of Independence of St. Kitts and Nevis can be accessed via the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) Facebook page.