Constable Jemaani Wallace Named Best Recruit Of Course #46

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Number 452 Constable Jemaani Wallace was recognized as the Best Recruit of Course #46. Wallace was among twenty-six men and women who reinforced the ranks of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force following the Passing Out Ceremony of Course #46 on Tuesday (February 13, 2024) at the Newtown Playing Field.

The course, which began in July 2023, was originally touted to include 31 persons, but 29 individuals actually reported to begin the six months of training that challenged the recruits physically and mentally. In the subsequent months, another three persons fell off leaving a total of 26 who remained on track to serve and protect the people in St. Kitts and Nevis.



In giving the vote of thanks at the end of the Passing Out Ceremony, Best Recruit Number 452, Constable Jemaani Wallace, complimented the perseverance of his fellow graduates.

“We are the survivors. Course #46, we finally made it,” he said to the applause of persons in attendance including Her Excellency the Governor-General, Dame Marcella Liburd, the Honourable Prime Minister, Dr. Terrance Drew; Cabinet Ministers, members of the diplomatic and consular corps; senior government and law enforcement officials and more.

“… We survived the demanding physical training sessions despite sustaining numerous injuries. We survived the drills, the most gruelling part of each day,” Constable Wallace added, noting the various challenges experienced in and out of the classroom.



The best recruit confessed that at times, he and many of his coursemates were close to abandoning their dream of becoming full-fledged officers. It was often a reassuring word from friends, family and the instructors of the Police Training School, combined with their passion to serve that kept them going.

Donna Wallace said that she was extremely proud of her son’s accomplishments, which also included being recognised as the Best at Weapon Training, Self-Defence and Pistol Shot.



“I am at a loss for words. I am very glad that everything came down to this because I worked very hard with him to come this far, and I am very happy that he put out his best,” she stated, noting that Jemaani was a very shy and quiet child. “I knew that he could do it (earn the best recruit), and I am very proud.”

Constable Wallace was sure to thank his mom for her support during the vote of thanks, as well as his twin brother Jesaani, who graduated on Course #45 in December 2021.

As he wrapped up his remarks, Best Recruit Wallace shared an important message for all attending the Passing Out Parade and the wider community of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Ladies and gentlemen, here we are, the newest members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force. We promise to make the police force, our community and our families proud,” he pledged.