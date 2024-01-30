Constance Delancy, Sworn In As Acting Justice Of The Supreme Court In The Bahamas

Press ReleasesRegional/International NewsConstance Delancy, Sworn In As Acting Justice Of The Supreme Court In The Bahamas By Observer News - January 29, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp NASSAU, The Bahamas -- Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt (right) administered the Oath of Allegiance, the Judicial Oath and presented the Instrument of Appointment to Mrs. Constance Delancy, Registrar, as Acting Justice of the Supreme Court on January 26, 2024 at the Office of the Governor General. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson) - Advertisement - NASSAU, The Bahamas — Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt (right) administered the Oath of Allegiance, the Judicial Oath and presented the Instrument of Appointment to Mrs. Constance Delancy, Registrar, as Acting Justice of the Supreme Court on January 26, 2024 at the Office of the Governor General. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson) - Advertisement -