Parsons Domino Club overcame a hurdle it failed to clear last year when it claimed the Champion of Champion title in this year’s edition of the annual Constituency Number Seven Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris Domino League by beating Small Corner Bar Domino Club 21-16 at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project Tuesday.

Having successfully defended the league championship title which it first won last year, Parsons met the winner of the 2019 Rest of the Best championship title, Small Corner Bar Domino Club, for the classic Champion of Champion encounter.

Parsons Domino Club, the first team from outside Constituency Number Seven to be crowned champions when it won last year, were soundly beaten 21-14 in the 2018 Champion of Champion competition by Molineux Domino Club.

With last year’s loss still fresh in their mind, Parsons came to the domino tables cautiously, coming from behind after trailing 0-7 to beat Small Corner Bar.

Sponsor of the league, Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, who is also the Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, was among the spectators for most of the match.

It was a special encounter as the winner needed to win 21 games and players were on three tables. The encounter started at 7:45 p.m., with Small Corner Bar starting on a high note as Shaquille Sewell and Kerone Roache earned a bonus game on table two after they attained 105 points before Parsons could score a point.

From table one, Small Corner Bar’s Doval Davis and Norris Sharry amassed 118 points to give their side a second bonus game. Table two was back with another bonus game when Shaquille Sewell and Kerone Roache amassed 104 to none by their opponents. A single game won from table one put Small Corner Bar on a 7-0 lead.

Parsons earned its first game from table three, but Small Corner Bar won a game each from table two and table one to take their lead to 9-1.

Parsons won a game on table three, and shortly after Marc Williams and Jedediah Locker on table two amassed 106 before their opponents could get a single point for its first bonus game, and quickly added a single game from the same table.

While Small Corner Bar earned a game from table one, Parsons won a game from table three and from table two Marc Williams and Jedediah Locker got another bonus game with their unchallenged 108 points to put the games at 11-9 in favour of Small Corner Bar.

Parsons forced a tie 11-11 after winning a game each from table one and table three, at which point all players vacated the tables for a break. On resumption, Parsons moved ahead with a single game from table one, then two bonus games — the first from table one when Constantine Norford and Elvis Norford amassed 105 points, and the second when Ashton Williams and Melvin Gumbs amassed 104 points from table two to give their team a comfortable 16-12 lead.

A last-ditch effort by Small Corner Bar saw players Elvis ‘Appetite’ Matthew and Robert Tyson playing from table three amass 102 points for a bonus game to put the game at 18-15 in favour of Parsons. Two quick games came for Parsons from table one and table two, and Small Corner Bar one game from table one for a 20-16 lead by Parsons.

The winning single game for Parsons was earned from table three at 11:33 p.m. by Colonel Mills and Lashawn Hazel for an overall 21-16 win, and the 2019 Champion of Champion Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League championship.

According to Calvin Farrell, President of the Constituency Number Seven Domino League Committee, the date for the presentation of awards and prizes and the venue will be announced shortly. The presentation will form part of activities in Constituency Number Seven as it celebrates the 26th anniversary of the league’s sponsor and Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris’ service to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis as a parliamentarian.