BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 12, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — It is back to the domino tables as the 26th annual edition of Federation’s longest running domino league, Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League, opens on Tuesday September 28 at three venues.

The Executive Committee, on Wednesday August 11, met and briefed captains of teams taking part in the league at the old Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project as to how the 26th edition will be executed under strict Covid-19 protocols.

Present at the meeting were President of the Executive Committee Mr Calvin Farrell, who is also the league’s coordinator, and Vice President Mr Simeon Liburd. Others were Secretary Mrs Octavia Huggins-Sewell, Treasurer Mr Keithly Blanchette, PRO Allington Berridge, and Floor Members Dr Marc Williams, and Mr Steven Gilbert.

Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League is sponsored by Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

Registration of teams taking part in the league this year will start on Wednesday September 15 and will close on Wednesday September 22.

Fourteen teams took part in the league last year. They were Tabernacle Domino Club, Unity Domino Club, Lodge Domino Club, Phillips Domino Club, Small Corner Bar Domino Club, Parsons Domino Club, Molineux Domino Club, Christ Church Domino Club, Saddlers Domino Club, Mansion Domino Club, Sylvers Domino Club, Unstoppable Domino Club, Guinness Domino Club, and Giants Domino Club.

While two of the teams, Molineux Domino Club and Christ Church Domino Club, were represented at the meeting on Wednesday August 11, it is nonetheless expected that they will return this year.

This will as a result bring the number of teams taking part in the 26th edition of Constituency Number Seven Domino League to fifteen after Mr Jacob Nisbett, formerly of Molineux Domino Club, announced that he will be playing for his village team, Ottley’s Domino Club which is making a return to the league after a number of years of absence.

Due to limited time available occasioned by the prevailing nightly curfews, this year’s league will be a one round affair as opposed to the two rounds in previous years. Teams will face each other once.

The three venues that were used last year will be used this year. These are the old Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project, the pavilion at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex in Molineux, and the Tabernacle Community Centre. All games will start at 7:00 p.m. on the dot and because of curfew time, which now starts at 11:00 p.m., there will be no grace period.

There will be mandatory hand sanitising and a non-contact head thermometer will be used to take temperatures of all persons. Covid-19 protocols in place will mean that there will be strict registration of players, and they were advised that they have to give their official names and they must give their proper addresses and telephone numbers. That information will be necessary should there be a need for contact tracing down the road if it will be deemed necessary for whatever reason.

There will only be two games at a time in each of the halls, and the only persons allowed in the hall will be the eight players, the scorers, captains of the teams playing or their representative if the captain is playing, and an executive member.

Use of masks will be mandatory and they must be used properly by the players on the table while they are playing, and there will be limited talking while on the table.

“The captains will go back to the teams and enlighten the members,” said President Mr Farrell. “We will put out a Covid-19 regulation bulletin and each captain will get one. If players are not complying, they will not be allowed to play because we are not going to jeopardise the league as a result of players’ recklessness – the league is bigger than all of us.”

On a sad note, Vice President Mr Simeon Liburd informed the meeting that he had learnt of the passing, that morning, of veteran domino player Mr John Charles who was a founder player turning out for Christ Church Domino Club when the league started. They said they will monitor funeral arrangements being made by the family of the deceased for them to give him a fitting farewell.